HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $79.96 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

