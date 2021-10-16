Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.01. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.84 ($63.34).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

