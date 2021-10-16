Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.01. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.84 ($63.34).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

