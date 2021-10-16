Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HPP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.