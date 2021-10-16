HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $790.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $687.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.48.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

