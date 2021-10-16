Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $33,367,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $6,515,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

