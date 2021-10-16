HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.97 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $17,772,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

