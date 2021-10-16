H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

