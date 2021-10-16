HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 109.2% in September

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

HPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. HPX has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

