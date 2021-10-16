Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,001,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 267,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.