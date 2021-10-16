Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350,000 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 840,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.