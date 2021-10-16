Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 866,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

