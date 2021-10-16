Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.54 Million Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 387,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James River Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

JRVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 199,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,029. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

