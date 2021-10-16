Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 96,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13. iPower Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

