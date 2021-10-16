Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HKXCY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 40,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HKXCY shares. downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.