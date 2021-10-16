Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HKXCY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 40,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $74.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
