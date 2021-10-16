HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Down 59.5% in September

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:HMG remained flat at $$17.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.67. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.