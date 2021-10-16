Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. 995,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,352. Hippo has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

