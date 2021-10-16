HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Head-To-Head Comparison

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Sauer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 49.16 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

