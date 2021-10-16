Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after buying an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

