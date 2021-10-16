Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

