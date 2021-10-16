Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 1,205.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $7,660,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $5,696,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $10,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

