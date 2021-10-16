Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

HTLF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

