Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,607 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $309.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

