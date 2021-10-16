Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 46,278 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPARU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $202,000.

CPARU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

