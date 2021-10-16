Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 14,200 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

