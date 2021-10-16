Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL opened at $42.26 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.