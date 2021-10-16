Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 927.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

