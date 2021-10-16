Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 11,083 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

