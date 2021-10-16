Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.26 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

