Head to Head Survey: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Emerald alerts:

This table compares Emerald and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76% PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00 PayPal 0 4 33 0 2.89

Emerald presently has a consensus price target of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $320.51, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Emerald.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $127.40 million 2.40 -$633.60 million N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 14.70 $4.20 billion $2.64 101.65

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Summary

PayPal beats Emerald on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.