HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
AUMN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
