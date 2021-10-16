HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AUMN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

