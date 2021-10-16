Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.24 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $113.24 million and $22.82 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $179.47 or 0.00295428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

