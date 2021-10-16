Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

HROW opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

