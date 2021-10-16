Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.