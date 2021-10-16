Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Raised to GBX 215

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £463.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.63. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.26 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

