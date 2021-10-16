Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS GZUHY remained flat at $$13.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $26.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $2.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 13.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

