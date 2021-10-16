Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Grupo Simec stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.38. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.73.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
