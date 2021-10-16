Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Grupo Simec stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.38. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

