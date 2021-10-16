Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 7,876 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

