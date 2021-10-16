Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $218.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. traded as high as $195.95 and last traded at $195.92, with a volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.