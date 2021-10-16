Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $218.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $191.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

NYSE ASR opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $199.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.