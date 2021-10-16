GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 70.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.