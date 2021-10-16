GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 40,688.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

