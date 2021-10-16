GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

