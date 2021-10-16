Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.16 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $690.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

