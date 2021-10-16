Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

