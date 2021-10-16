Grin (GRIN) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,610.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.03 or 0.06286083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00306264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.61 or 0.01030529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00438740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00310406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00282285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004783 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,495,940 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.