Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

