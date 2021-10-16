Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.06. The stock has a market cap of £713.62 million and a PE ratio of -185.00.

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.