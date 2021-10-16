GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,777.68 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $15,777.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,459,090 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.