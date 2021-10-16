Gravity Finance Price Down 7.4% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $73,358.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

