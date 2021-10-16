Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 1,733,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,928. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

